Twitter makes ‘professional accounts’ setting available to all users

Twitter has announced that it will be expanding access to “professional accounts” to all users. The micro-blogging app has opened up its account settings so that everyone on the platform can opt in to switch from private to professional.

Previously, users had to apply in order to convert their account to “Twitter for Professionals”. The business profile gives creators as well as brands access to multiple features, distinguishable to other users. They will also have the option to quickly promote their content through ads as well as cash in on their products with the e-commence tool as browsers will be able to directly purchase products from the business profile thanks to the “shop module”. Last year, Twitter mentioned its plans to expand into e-commerce.

Bruce Falck, Twitter’s revenue lead, said: “We’re … starting to explore ways to better support commerce on Twitter. “We know people come to Twitter to interact with brands and discuss their favourite products. In fact, you may have even noticed some businesses already developing creative ways to enable sales on our platform. “This demand gives us confidence in the power of combining real-time conversation with an engaged and intentional audience. Imagine easily discovering, and quickly purchasing, a new skincare product or trendy sneaker from a brand you follow with only a few clicks.”

