Twitter rolls out ability for creators to host Super Follows-only Spaces

San Francisco - Micro-blogging site Twitter has announced that it's rolling out Super Follows-only Spaces. Creators who offer Super Follows subscriptions can now host Spaces exclusively for their subscribers.

The social media giant said this new option will give creators a way to "offer an extra layer of conversation to their biggest supporters," reports TechCrunch.

Subscribers globally on iOS and Android will be able to join and request to speak in Super Follows-only Spaces, whereas subscribers on Twitter's web platform can join and listen, but will not have the option to request to speak.

Creators can start a Super Follows-only Space by selecting the "Only Super Followers can join" button when starting a new Space.