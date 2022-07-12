Twitter shares plunge as it braces for messy legal battle with Elon Musk

Washington: Twitter has been thrust into the awkward position of going to court to enforce a takeover it wasn't even sure it wanted in the first place. But with its stock in a nosedive – falling another 11.3% Monday after Elon Musk moved Friday to back out of the $44 billion (about R750bn) deal –Twitter's board is expected to file a lawsuit in Delaware Chancery Court as soon as this week to keep the billionaire Tesla CEO on the hook.

Story continues below Advertisement

The board has a responsibility to get the best value for shareholders, experts say, and that path appears likely to involve a lengthy legal battle to compel Musk to fulfil the agreement. The monetary stakes are clear: Twitter shares fell to their lowest point in two months on Monday, after Musk announced his intentions in a regulatory filing. The stock closed at $32.67, nearly 40% below the $54.20 a share price that Musk agreed to pay in April. "It puts the Twitter board in a tough position," said David Larcker, a professor at Stanford's graduate school of business who studies corporate governance. "Either the court is going to force him to buy the company, the court is going to let him off the hook with a buyout – or something else is going to happen."

Another option could include a possible renegotiation or settlement. The would-be deal has been tumultuous from the beginning. Musk bought a stake in the company and then launched a hostile takeover bid. It initially appeared as the though company might pass, but the board was persuaded that a sale would be in the best interest of the company and its shareholders. In the months since, Musk has criticised Twitter on its own service, and the company's workforce has been rocked by turmoil as many employees voiced concerns he would fundamentally alter operations and roll back content safeguards that had been put in place over years.

Story continues below Advertisement

Ultimately, Musk's decision to drop the bid stems from his insistence the company is withholding information on bot accounts; Twitter contends it has turned over significant information. Legal experts have said that it would be difficult for Musk to just walk away from the deal with that reasoning. He could be on the hook for a $1bn break-up fee, and potentially more after court proceedings. Twitter has retained a prominent New York law firm to help it complete the sale. The dropping stock price, uneasy workforce and general uncertainty plays into a worst-case scenario for the company, experts say, even if it prevails in court because it opens the company to new financial risks. Twitter could be forced to make key business metrics public, inviting scepticism from Wall Street about the company's health.

Story continues below Advertisement

Musk appeared to be of the same mind, tweeting on Monday just after midnight: "They said I couldn't buy Twitter. Then they wouldn't disclose bot info. Now they want to force me to buy Twitter in court. Now they have to disclose bot info in court." The tweet included a meme with photos of Musk laughing. Carl Tobias, a law professor at University of Richmond, believes the suit will end in a settlement, and "sooner rather than later, just because everybody is dissatisfied on both sides".

Story continues below Advertisement

The broader market ended sharply lower Monday as investors geared up for earnings season. The tech-heavy Nasdaq had slumped more than 2.3% and the S&P 500 sank 1.2%. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 0.5%, or nearly 165 points. Investors will be closely monitoring financial results from the major banks this week, including JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley on Thursday, and Wells Fargo, PNC Financial and Citigroup on Friday, to gauge the health of the economy. Experts say the amount they have in reserve – the amount of cash they hold to meet central bank requirements – matters because it shows their level of concern about a recession.

Also this week, the Bureau of Labor Statistics will release inflation data for June. In May, the consumer price index rose 8.6%, a 40-year high. The Biden administration and the Federal Reserve have warned that prices would continue to rise until supply chains and consumer demand recalibrated and the economy recovered. Changing monetary policy has fuelled much of Wall Street's decline this year: The Fed has raised its benchmark interest rate three times in 2022 and signalled that four more increases were on the docket. The most recent hike, in June, came in at three-quarters of a percentage point, the Fed's largest since 1994. "The hope among investors and traders is that this week they will get to see a reading that will confirm that inflation in the US has reached its peak level, and if that happens, it will provide some comfort to many traders in the market," said Naeem Aslam, the chief market analyst at AvaTrade.