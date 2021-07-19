Twitter suspends fake accounts after verification mishap

The social media platform has responded after data scientist Conspirador Norteño found six verified accounts which had all been created on June 16, while none of them had posted a tweet.

Twitter has permanently suspended a "small number" of fake accounts after they were mistakenly verified.

Twitter has admitted to the mishap, which comes weeks after the site relaunched its public verification programme.

In a statement to the Daily Dot, the company said: "We mistakenly approved the verification applications of a small number of inauthentic (fake) accounts.

“We have now permanently suspended the accounts in question, and removed their verified badge, under our platform manipulation and spam policy.”