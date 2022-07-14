Twitter’s back up: Tweeps return to site after a brief fling with Facebook

Where do silenced Tweeps go when their platform is down? Well some go to Facebook. “Is Twitter down?” was trending on the Meta social media site minutes after the mega giant micro blogging site went down. The site is back up and running now and no one knows yet why it was down.

One Tweep-turned-Facebooker even joked that “Elon (Musk) did it”. Musk is in a stand-off with Twitter Inc after pulling out of the deal to acquire it and Twitter is filing a lawsuit against him. This is the first major Twitter outage since a series of problems for it in February. The site was back up after about 40 minutes. Others on Facebook were curious about what was happening and didn’t know where else to turn when Twitter was down.

Like journalist Khalid Diab who put the question out a minute after the blackout. A gamer asked on a gaming FB Platform what was going on with Twitter, and the answers were varied. Another “Twitter Influencer” joked that he and his fellow influencers didn’t know where to go with Twitter down.

One person said they thought the site was down only for them “because I complained too much during the Cards game :))”. Another made it clear that the outage was global. Charles Murphy said he was glad to hear it was a widespread problem - “I thought it was just me. Glad to know it's a widespread problem. I thought someone hacked into my account.”

Now it’s back up everyone is tweeting about “Twitter Down”. One Tweep joked that he didn’t know who to ask. The worst part about Twitter going down is that you can’t even search “Twitter down” on Twitter to see if there’s actually an outage. — Miles Deutscher (@milesdeutscher) July 14, 2022 This was a common thread on Twitter seconds after it came back on.

