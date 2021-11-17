Uber introduces revamped shared rides offer in the US

UBER Technologies Inc said yesterday, it was resuming shared rides, which were scrapped during the pandemic, detailing a revamped offer aimed at reducing the previously high losses in the pooled rides segment.

Uber said the new shared rides option, which allows strangers to split a car travelling in the same direction, started piloting in Miami yesterday, with no firm plans yet for a US expansion.

Previously known as Uber Pool, the new UberX Share offers a 5% upfront discount compared to a regular ride, Uber said on its website. That is a more modest price reduction than Uber Pool rides, which in the past offered rides at as much as half the fare of a private ride.

Passengers booking a shared ride can now earn additional discounts in Uber credit, not cash, if another rider joins their trip. They receive a minimum of $2 (R31) and up to 30% of the price in Uber credit if a co-rider joins.