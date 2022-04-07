Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, April 7, 2022

Uber’s bid in UK to become a one-stop-shop for all travel needs

You could soon book your plane tickets on your Uber app. Picture by Nafis Al Sadnan/UnSplash

Published 5h ago

London - Ride-hailing platform Uber is adding trains, buses, planes and car rentals to its UK app this year in the hope of becoming a “super app”.

The move is part of a pilot that could be expanded to other countries at a later date if it goes well, reports CNBC.

While Uber will not provide these travel services itself, it will allow users to book them through its app following software integrations with platforms that sell tickets.

The tech giant, which may take a cut on each booking, said it plans to announce various partners in the coming months. There are rumours, however, that partners could be the likes of major aggregators such as Booking.com and Expedia.

Uber pivoted during the pandemic to change its model into a food delivery one to help cushion the blow to the decline in ride-hailing. The travel pilot, reports Washington Post, will significantly bolster Uber’s transportation offerings.

Uber said the integrations will help to boost app usage among its users in the UK, who also have the choice of using apps like Bolt and Free Now.

The UK is one of Uber's largest markets outside the US.

Jamie Heywood, Uber's boss in the UK, said in a statement that Uber hopes to become "a one-stop-shop for all your travel needs".

"You have been able to book rides, bikes, boat services and scooters on the Uber app for a number of years, so adding trains and coaches is a natural progression," he said.

--IANS

