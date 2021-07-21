UCT partners with edutech start-up, the Valenture institute, to offer high school education

As a number of top universities, such as Stanford's Online High School, have now proven, the academic excellence of universities can be extended to high school learners, and create new opportunities for a diverse group of learners to join an aspirational school.

The University of Cape Town (UCT) has partnered with the Valenture Institute, an edutech start-up to start an online high school.

On the announcement of this new initiative, UCT's Vice-Chancellor, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, said: "The University of Cape Town is committed to playing our part in addressing the systemic challenges facing our education system. As a result, we have taken the bold step to launch an innovative online high school in January 2022, where the academic excellence of UCT can be extended to high school learners across the country.

“The UCT Online High School will create a new opportunity for learners across South Africa to choose an aspirational school and unleash their potential."

Valenture's proprietary learning technology, analytics, and learner-support model will be used in delivering the UCT Online High school platform. Valenture's chief executive Robert Paddock had this to say about the partnership: "We're delighted and humbled to partner with UCT on this ground-breaking initiative."