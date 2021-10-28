UWC and Samsung are in search of young women to train as software developers to solve SA’s challenges with tech

IN RESPONSE to the shortage of women software developers, the Future-Innovation Lab at UWC and its partner, Samsung, have a shared commitment to address gender and diversity imbalances. The Future-Innovation Lab is in search of young women to be trained as software developers. The Samsung Future-Innovation Lab is a six-month programme which began in September 2019 and aims to provide an opportunity to previously disadvantaged youth to gain skills in software development and digital social innovation.

The programme focuses on software development skills and portfolios that can open doors to employment or further training, the development of transferable skills and experience in digital social innovation, and the fostering of pathways into industry networks. The programme is designed to develop skills to use digital technologies in a South African context to tackle challenges such as youth unemployment, gender inequality, environmental sustainability, safety and security, health and well-being, early childhood education and other pressing societal challenges. Previously disadvantaged South African women between the ages of 18 and 35, who are available for a full-time course (Monday to Friday, from 8.30am to 4.30pm), who have a matric certificate or have just completed their studies or are currently unemployed are encouraged to apply before November 5.