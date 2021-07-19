Virgin Galactic launches space trip sweepstake

Founder Richard Branson travelled to the edge of space and back on Sunday (11.07.21) and now the company has teamed up with fundraising platform Omaze to give people a chance to experience the same journey on the VSS Unity spaceplane.

As well as the flight itself, the winner and a friend will also get to tour Spaceport America in New Mexico.

Brandon himself will be part of the visit "with [his] Willy Wonka hat on", as he joked "I promise lots of chocolate in the factory."

The sweepstake serves as a fundraiser for Space For Humanity, with more donations meaning more entries - although these are capped at 6,000 entries per person, and you can enter without donating.