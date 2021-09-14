WATCH: Apple iPhone 13 event

The most anticipated tech launch of the year happens later today.

Apple has named the event California Streaming this time around, which is perhaps a nod to the fact that this iPhone launch will be a pre-recorded stream just like last year’s.

(Before the pandemic Apple held iPhone launch events as live streams).

We’ve rounded up what Apple is expected to unveil today here, but the highlights are the iPhone 13 series, the Apple Watch Series 7, and AirPods 3.