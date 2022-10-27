WATCH: Astronomers Unveil The World's Largest Digital Camera

Seven years in the making, the camera weighs three tons, is roughly the size of a small car and features a 3,200-megapixel sensor - powerful enough to spot a golf ball 15 miles away.

The camera is due to complete its final modifications before the end of this year. It will then be installed at the Rubin Observatory in Chile, at the summit of Cerro Pachón, ready to be launched at the end of 2024.

The scientists and astronomers behind it are hoping it will provide new information about some of the universe’s biggest mysteries including our understanding of dark energy and dark matter. Dark energy is the force believed to be accelerating the rate at which the universe is expanding, but it largely remains a mystery to experts in the field. Dark matter, meanwhile, is the material thought to make up about 85 per cent of the material in our universe.