WATCH: California Tech Wizards Teach Robot To Run On All Terrain

Experts from the University of California San Diego have developed a new system of algorithms that enables four-legged robots to walk and run with ease on challenging terrain.
Their robot can avoid both static and moving obstacles. In tests, their system guided a robot to manoeuvre autonomously and swiftly across sandy surfaces, gravel, grass, and bumpy dirt hills covered with branches and fallen leaves without bumping into poles, trees, shrubs, boulders, benches or people.
The robot also navigated a busy office space without bumping into boxes, desks or chairs.
Study senior author Xiaolong Wang, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at the UC San Diego Jacobs School of Engineering, says: “In one case, it’s like training a blind robot to walk by just touching and feeling the ground. And in the other, the robot plans its leg movements based on sight alone.”
Wang and his team are working on making legged robots more versatile so that they can conquer even more challenging terrains. The team are presenting their work at the 2022 International Conference on Intelligent Robots and Systems (IROS) from 23 to 27 October 2022 in Kyoto, Japan.