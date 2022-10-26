WATCH: California Tech Wizards Teach Robot To Run On All Terrain

Experts from the University of California San Diego have developed a new system of algorithms that enables four-legged robots to walk and run with ease on challenging terrain.

Their robot can avoid both static and moving obstacles. In tests, their system guided a robot to manoeuvre autonomously and swiftly across sandy surfaces, gravel, grass, and bumpy dirt hills covered with branches and fallen leaves without bumping into poles, trees, shrubs, boulders, benches or people.