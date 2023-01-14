WATCH: Elon Musk 'lost a record-breaking amount of money'

The billionaire businessman has entered the Guinness World Records for the unwanted achievement, after the value of Tesla stock fell dramatically.

Musk, 51 – who is the chief executive of Tesla – has reportedly lost around £153 billion since November 2021, and he's also been replaced by Bernard Arnault – the chief executive of LVMH – as the world's richest person.

A Guinness World Records report observed that Musk's total losses "far surpass" the previous record, which was set by the Japanese tech investor Masayoshi Son in 2000.

Musk is now ranked as the world's second-richest person, having been the world's richest individual since September 2021.