WATCH: Multiplayer mode lands on ‘Dune: Spice Wars’

The real-time strategy game with 4X elements – which is based on Frank Herbert’s “Dune” universe from the literary legend’s cult classic sci-fi novels – was revealed to be getting the multiplayer function at the PC Gaming Show 2022 last month.

Story continues below Advertisement

WATCH Shiro Games aired a clip of the mode in action during the live-streamed showcase.

And now it’s possible to play in 2v2 or four-player mode. What’s more, the patch notes said: “Any open spots can be filled with AI-controlled factions ranging in difficulty from easy to insane, and each game can be tailored to suit your preferences, including map size and sandworm, storm, and Sietch activity. Victory conditions are also up to you!” As well as two options for multiplayer, Shiro “reworked every development tree with a focus on synergy between factions, and added new political resolutions, events, regions, and a whole load of other improvements.”

Story continues below Advertisement

A known issue involving shaders and freezing problems has also been highlighted with a fix on the way. They said: “We currently have a problem with the shadercache (DirectX only), you’ll have to load all shaders again after the update (with maybe some freezes each time you discover a new shader), it is also possible that you’ll randomly have to load shaders again from time to time, we are very sorry and are working hard to fix that problem!” A description for the game reads: “A 4X real-time strategy game from the developers of the critically acclaimed Northgard. Set in Frank Herbert’s groundbreaking ‘Dune’ universe, you must lead your faction and battle for control and dominance over the harsh desert planet of Arrakis.

Story continues below Advertisement