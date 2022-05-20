WATCH REVIEW: A new foldable phone and PRO phone ... should you fork out for them?

Johannesburg - Thanks to more affordable costing, foldable smartphones are now more widely available to South Africans. However, while they still fetch hefty price tags, is the dent in your pocket worth a ‘pocket’?

IOL was lucky enough to check out Huawei’s P50 Pocket Premium, the latest foldable offering available to the South African market… and the P50 Pro too. The P50 makes a unique offering on local shelves amid throngs of new releases. However, its form factor allows the smartphone to easily differentiate itself from other smartphones from top manufacturers such as Samsung and Oppo. The P50 Pocket takes on the clamshell body type, reminiscent of the clamshell ‘flip-up’ smartphones from the 00s. The P50 Pocket features a 6.9-inch display, and a 40MP primary camera as part of its triple camera module. It also houses 8GB of RAM, alongside the Snapdragon 888 4G.

We almost forgot! Thankfully the P50 Pro managed to make it to this headline and, more surprisingly, into the first few lines of this story, as this smartphone tends to get lost in the noise of its foldable, older sister. Let’s remember the P50 Pro is still part of Huawei’s flagship series. The Pro version of the company’s ‘P’ stable has become synonymous with featuring ultra-premium smartphones with excellent camera capabilities.

The P50 Pro is no exception. In fact, it features better specifications than its foldable namesake. Among these features is the P50 Pro’s colossal 50MP primary lens as part of its quad-camera module, capable of shooting photos at 100 times zoom. The smartphone also features a 2K display, the Kirin 9000 chip, and a 4360mAh battery (compared to the Pocket’s 4000mAh) which promises all-day use. Both smartphones take a bold step in design, with Pockets embossed glossy cover and the Pro’s mirror finish backing. Lucky, this gamble paid off, resulting in two beautifully designed smartphones.