WATCH: Samsung fires shots at iPhone in hilarious new foldable advertisement

After Apple’s latest launch, Samsung indirectly fired shots at the iPhone stable for lack of a foldable. In the advert meant to punt Samsung’s Galaxy Flip4 smartphone, the electronics manufacturer mocks Apple by using a ‘typical iPhone user’ who swears by their device, refusing to switch to another brand.

However, the kicker comes in when the non-foldable smartphone user begins to see everyday objects folding, culminating in a nightmare which sees her folding herself. The advert takes aim at Apple, with the advert posted on the same day as the launch of the latest iPhone series, where the company didn’t announce a foldable. Check out the video below:

Apple’s Far Out launch event was hosted last week, where the company announced its flagship iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, the new Apple Watch Ultra and new AirPods Pro, among other products. With the foldable smartphone fad on the rise, scores of manufacturers are introducing new devices to the market, while many are in eager anticipation to see what Apple does with the design format.

Samsung’s foldable gloat comes amid its Fold4 and Flip4 launch. Meanwhile, Huawei set a new benchmark in foldable design with an even bigger smartphone. The Huawei Mate Xs 2 was launched at an event in Joburg at the end of August and offers the largest available display real estate when opened, spanning 19.8cm when unfolded and 16.5cm when closed. Foldable smartphones with larger displays allow for convenient storage and several apps to operate simultaneously on the same screen without switching between them. However, all devices don’t always meet the mark, with the foldable becoming just a novelty for use.

