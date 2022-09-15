WATCH: Samsung fires shots at iPhone in hilarious new foldable advertisement

After Apple’s latest launch, Samsung indirectly fired shots at the iPhone stable for lack of a foldable.
In the advert meant to punt Samsung’s Galaxy Flip4 smartphone, the electronics manufacturer mocks Apple by using a ‘typical iPhone user’ who swears by their device, refusing to switch to another brand.
However, the kicker comes in when the non-foldable smartphone user begins to see everyday objects folding, culminating in a nightmare which sees her folding herself.
The advert takes aim at Apple, with the advert posted on the same day as the launch of the latest iPhone series, where the company didn’t announce a foldable. Check out the video below:
Apple’s Far Out launch event was hosted last week, where the company announced its flagship iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, the new Apple
Watch Ultra and new AirPods Pro, among other products.
With the foldable smartphone fad on the rise, scores of manufacturers are introducing new devices to the market, while many are in eager anticipation to see what Apple does with the design format.
Samsung’s foldable gloat comes amid its Fold4 and Flip4 launch. Meanwhile, Huawei set a new benchmark in foldable design with an even bigger smartphone.
The Huawei Mate Xs 2 was launched at an event in Joburg at the end of August and offers the largest available display real estate when opened, spanning 19.8cm when unfolded and 16.5cm when closed.
Foldable smartphones with larger displays allow for convenient storage and several apps to operate simultaneously on the same screen without switching between them. However, all devices don’t always meet the mark, with the foldable becoming just a novelty for use.
However, while other manufacturers may poke fun at Apple for not launching a foldable, all indications are that the company does intend to launch a foldable sometime in the future, which could even be one of the better-functioning foldable.
This comes after Apple has filed scores of patents for devices with foldable displays, with the latest filed at the end of August this year. The US Patent & Trademark Office published a patent application from Apple that relates to possible foldable iPhones and iPads. In one case, Apple even refers to a device that could feature a triple fold.