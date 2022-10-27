WATCH: Sci-fi Dubai? GITEX unveils flying cars, robot dogs, and driver-less taxis

Flying cars and robot dogs, metaverse meetings, and taxis but without the drivers, are just some of the technology that was on show earlier this month at GITEX (Gulf Information Technology Exhibition) in Dubai.

Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Working System told Euronews, “ GITEX is the only place on earth that you can go to see companies from around the world flock to showcase the technology, the innovations. That progress is the biggest tech show in the world today. And it really is a testament to what the UAE and what Dubai is able to do when it takes a sector and focuses on. We are focussed a lot on technology and we're seeing that companies around the world are believing in this and are coming to bring their innovations here to first explore new markets, but at the same time to try to penetrate the UAE market as well .”

This tech show is a focus on the future and this year there was a push on the metaverse. The TRMW Foundation is based in Luxembourg and launched its product ‘ROOM’ at GITEX. It’s a new video service that creates Zoom style calls with a 3D video game twist. There is no need to download an app as it runs on a browser.

Stefanie Palomino, General Manager and Chief Product Officer, ROOM said, “ Room is the most lifelike way to communicate with people in the Internet. So, what we are fighting basically is the topic of video conferencing fatigue, and so people enjoy again, to be together in the digital space .”