Watch: SpaceX Big launch, as normal people go to Space

TONIGHT, the next batch of space tourists are set to lift off, aboard a SpaceX rocket. Organised and funded by entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, the Inspiration4 mission touts itself as “the first all-civilian mission to orbit” and represents a new type of space tourism. SpaceX is targeting a five-hour launch window tonight, September 15, opening at 8.02pm EDT (Thursday, September 16 at 12.02am UTC), for launch of the Inspiration4 mission – the world’s first all-civilian human space flight to orbit – aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft, from historic Launch Complex 39A, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, in Florida. About three days after lift off, Dragon and the Inspiration4 crew will return to Earth and splash down at one of several possible landing sites, off the Florida coast.

SpaceX’s web cast for launch of the Inspiration4 mission will go live, about four hours before lift off. Inspiration4 is commanded by Jared Isaacman, founder and chief executive of Shift4 Payments, and an accomplished pilot and adventurer. Joining him are medical officer Hayley Arceneaux, a physician assistant at St Jude Children’s Research Hospital and paediatric cancer survivor; Mission Specialist Chris Sembroski, an Air Force veteran and aerospace data engineer; and Mission Pilot Dr Sian Proctor, a geoscientist, entrepreneur, and trained pilot. The biggest difference between Inspiration4 and the flights performed earlier this year, is the destination.