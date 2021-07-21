Watch: Tech Billionaires Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey to discuss Bitcoin today

The event is scheduled to take place today at 6pm, and promises to offer “a live experience and a library of content to the investor community, enabling a more informed discussion about the role Bitcoin can serve for institutions across the globe.”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey are planning to discuss Bitcoin later today at the B Word conference. The “B Word,” aims to encourage companies and institutional investors to adopt bitcoin.

Comments from Musk have taken bitcoin investors on a wild ride lately. The eccentric Tesla boss initially supported bitcoin, briefly adding the hashtag #bitcoin to his Twitter bio in January. He later retracted his support citing environmental concerns. Currently he appears to be supporting bitcoin again and will be revealing more of his viewsat the event.

The topics of discussion will include demystifying Bitcoin, Bitcoin as a tool for economic empowerment (live discussion), supporting the developer ecosystem, securing the Bitcoin network, regulating bitcoin, and preserving the Bitcoin ethos.

Investors will be closely-watching the live discussion between Musk and Dorsey. The price of Bitcoin saw a massive crash yesterday, and the overall crypto market suffered a massive loss of nearly $200 billion during the collapse. Not only did the world’s oldest cryptocurrency go for a dive, but other altcoins followed its tail feathers — crashing even more steeply.