WATCH: Top 10 upcoming games you can’t play on PS4 and Xbox One

It seems the era of PS4 and Xbox One is coming to a close as you won’t be able to play these 10 upcoming games on either system.

For this list, WatchMojo looked at video games that are scheduled for release on next-gen consoles, but aren't launching on last-gen consoles.

#10: “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2” (2023) Let us preface this by saying don’t expect too many PlayStation games to be on this list. Sony has come out and clarified that they will stop putting out cross-gen titles by 2025, but that’s still a few years away. Anything can change by that point. However, we’re willing to bet that “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2” will be the first to abandon the PS4 completely. With the exceptional performance improvements showcased in “Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered”, chances are developer Insomniac Games are going to really push the PS5’s hardware this time around, and with technical wizardry skills like theirs, we doubt whatever they come up with will be something the PS4 could handle. “Wolverine” could also be next-gen only, but chances are Sony will make that their last cross-gen title. #9: “Redfall” (2023)

Though we haven’t seen much of Arkane Studios’ next title, we’re eagerly waiting to get our hands on “Redfall”. With its open world design, “Redfall” seems like another giant step for the studio behind “Deathloop” and the “Dishonored” series. If this vampire-themed FPS speaks to you, well, we hope you aren’t limited to the Xbox One. “Redfall” is only going to be launching on PC and, most notably, Xbox Series X/S. That said, if you haven’t nabbed a Series X or its less-powerful brother, the Series S, you better nab one now before it launches in 2023. #8: “Alan Wake II” (2023) After well over a decade since the first game was released, we’re finally getting a sequel to “Alan Wake”. The mystery and eerie atmosphere helped cement Remedy Entertainment’s place in the market. If you want something weird and spooky, these are the guys to go to! However, you’ll need a next-gen console (or a PC) if you’re planning to nab “Alan Wake II” in 2023. The only consoles the game will be launching on are PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. With the impressive improvements featured on the next-gen version of “Control”, we’re anticipating Remedy will pull some really crazy stuff for Alan Wake’s next adventure.

#7: “Knights of the Old Republic” Remake (TBA) Have you played KOTOR recently? It really shows its age through its archaic gameplay and polygonal visuals. Granted, that’s part of what retains its charm, but something a little more streamlined might prove beneficial. That’s why we have such high hopes for the KOTOR remake from Aspyr Media. Unfortunately, the game is only going to be available on one of the next-gen consoles: the still scarce PlayStation 5. While the game has no release date yet, we’re hoping folks can get their hands on a PS5 before this remake launches, and if not, hopefully you’ll have a powerful enough PC to play it. In the meantime, go try the classic yourself! #6: “Destroy All Humans! 2: Re-probed” (2022)

With the 2020 remake of the original “Destroy All Humans” being a massive success, we knew the remake for its 2006 sequel was right around the corner. (THQNordic made this very clear in one of the remake’s trailers.) Fast-forward to May 2022, and we’ve found ourselves suddenly two months out from “Re-probed’s” launch. Even more surprising, the remake will only be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. Seems like Crypto is taking his conquest to next-gen, and while you can enjoy the classic “Destroy All Humans” titles and the remake on last-gen consoles, you’ll have to jump to next-gen if you want to join the Furon race. #5: “Gotham Knights” (2022) “Gotham Knights” was originally going to be a cross-gen title, but WB Games came out with some unfortunate news for last-gen players in May 2022. The PS4 and Xbox One versions were canned, making the long-awaited title a next-gen only release. Last-gen versions were cut due to the game’s size according to executive producer Fluer Marty. This alone tells us that “Gotham Knights” must not have been functioning as smoothly as the other versions. Rather than risk the same PR nightmare “Cyberpunk 2077” faced, WB Games Montreal opted to axe the ports. “Gotham Knights” will now release for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on October 25, 2022.

#4: “Dead Space” (2023) Isaac Clarke is making a huge leap after being absent for an entire generation of gaming. With “Dead Space 3” having launched in 2013 for the seventh generation of consoles, we’ve been itching to see our favorite engineer face off against the deadly Necromorphs again, but with a fresh coat of paint. Seriously, the original game does not hold up in terms of technical performance. Luckily, the team at Motive Studios have been putting together a remake that looks impressive and plans to take full advantage of next-gen hardware. The “Dead Space” remake will be heading to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on January 27, 2023. #3: “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor” (2023)

Now, this announcement was especially surprising. Not the fact that we’re getting a sequel to “Jedi: Fallen Order”. That we expected. But considering the game debuted on last-gen hardware and was brought forward to PS5 and X/S, one would have expected the sequel to also be cross-gen. However, “Jedi: Survivor” will be exclusive to next-gen hardware. So, you’ll need a PS5, X/S, or PC to continue Cal Kestis’s story. (Or just watch a playthrough on YouTube.) No release date has been given at the time of this video and is listed for a 2023 window. #2: “Resident Evil 4” (2023) It feels like we have been waiting years for “Resident Evil 4” to get a remake, and Capcom is really making the wait worth our while. In June 2022, Capcom finally announced and unveiled a remake of “Resident Evil 4”. And good lord, it looks fantastic! Unlike the other remakes, “Resident Evil 4” will NOT be coming to last-gen hardware. Instead, it will be launching on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on March 24, 2023. On top of that, a VR version is being made for the upcoming PlayStation VR 2.

#1: “Starfield” (2023) It’s Bethesda's first original IP in over twenty years, probably longer by the time it comes out. Just kidding…hopefully. Though “Starfield” was scheduled to release with a concrete date of November 11, 2022, the game was delayed in May to the first half of 2023. Bethesda fans, you’ll only have two platforms to check out the newest Bethesda game - a PC or an Xbox Series X/S. With Bethesda being owned by Microsoft, do not expect this title to head anywhere near a PlayStation, and you can guarantee “Starfield” will be popping up on Game Pass the second it launches…whenever that is.