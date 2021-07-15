WhatsApp bringing new interface changes

The Facebook-owned instant messaging platform's latest betas for iOS and Android include some minor visual changes which could have a big impact.

WhatsApp is changing some of its interface elements.

One change includes line separators being removed from between chats, while the size of profile pictures has been reduced in the chat list which will mean more space on screen.

However, WhatsApp is also increasing the size of link previews in messages for both versions of the app.

This comes after it was revealed the platform's team is testing quality setting options for uploaded videos.