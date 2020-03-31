WhatsApp may introduce 'Expiring Messages' – Here are all the details

There have been new and exciting updates for WhatsApp on Android devices. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is expanding its "Delete Messages" feature and will change this feature to “Expiring Messages”. It should be noted that the feature is still being tested out and has not been rolled out, so hold your horses for now. This feature is under development and this means that WhatsApp is essentially working on this feature and there isn’t any release date available. This new "Expiring Messages feature" will be available via your settings menu for each chat and group.

Image via WABetaInfo.

Image via WABetaInfo.





In terms of individual chats, each person will be able to enable or disable this new functionality. In terms of groups, the administrator will have control over this feature.

WABetaInfo stated that when the feature is enabled for a chat, WhatsApp will place a 'clock icon' on the profile picture.

It should be noted that an indicator will also be illustrated on the profile picture within the chat.

Image via WABetaInfo.





IOS DEVICES

According to the report, the "Expiring Messages feature" has only appeared in the beta version of the Android application, and it is not clear whether WhatsApp is also testing this feature for its iOS app.

OTHER CHANGES

If you have videos longer than 15 seconds, you will no longer be able to share them on your status. This new limit was tested out in India in order to reduce the traffic on the server infrastructures.

It is not certain whether this new limit will be rolled out globally as yet.

