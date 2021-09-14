WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp may convert voice notes to text soon
WHATSAPP is developing a feature that’ll offer transcriptions of received voice messages, letting you easily read what has been said without having to play it out loud.
This has also been confirmed by WhatsApp even though it was not officially announced. At this stage, It’s unclear when it’ll hit the WhatsApp beta for iPhone users or when it’ll come to Android.
The Facebook-owned messaging platform has been making changes that include transferring across operating systems.
WhatsApp recently announced that it would be rolling out the ability to move your WhatsApp history from iOS to Android. This happens without your messages being sent to WhatsApp in the process and includes voice messages, photos, and videos. To start, this feature has been available on any Samsung device running Android 10 or higher and will be available on more Android devices soon.
The feature will enable users to easily move across operating systems such as Android and iOS.
This year, WhatsApp has added the ability to send self-destructing videos and photos that vanish after a few seconds. Users also gained the ability to join video calls after they've started – until now, recipients who didn't pick-up when the initial call came in couldn't join the conversation.
WhatsApp will also whittle down the number of versions of the chat app, so that it isn't spending valuable time and money developing features for operating systems and handsets that few people use. Over the years, we've seen WhatsApp drop support of a number of older handsets. And now, another cull is fast approaching. WhatsApp is gearing up to drop support for several older iOS and Android in November. In total, WhatsApp will no longer be available on some 40 different devices.
IOL Tech