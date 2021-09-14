WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp may convert voice notes to text soon

WHATSAPP is developing a feature that’ll offer transcriptions of received voice messages, letting you easily read what has been said without having to play it out loud.

This has also been confirmed by WhatsApp even though it was not officially announced. At this stage, It’s unclear when it’ll hit the WhatsApp beta for iPhone users or when it’ll come to Android.

The Facebook-owned messaging platform has been making changes that include transferring across operating systems.

WhatsApp recently announced that it would be rolling out the ability to move your WhatsApp history from iOS to Android. This happens without your messages being sent to WhatsApp in the process and includes voice messages, photos, and videos. To start, this feature has been available on any Samsung device running Android 10 or higher and will be available on more Android devices soon.