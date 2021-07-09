WhatsApp videos could use less data in the future

In the latest beta of the app's Android edition, the platform's team is testing quality setting options for uploaded videos. This update would allow users to choose the quality of a video, ranging from the best quality setting to data saver mode.

As a default, WhatsApp itself will choose whether to prioritise video quality or file size, but this can be overridden. The choices are Auto (Recommended), Best Quality and Data saver. Simply enough, the automatic choice will let WhatsApp detect which is the best option for specific videos.