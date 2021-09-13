Why women must lead SA’s digital economy

Female representation in senior management and executive roles in companies around the world remains low, however in South Africa it is stagnant. Worse still, women make up a mere 10% of CEOs at the world’s biggest tech firms, so one can only imagine how low the number is in South Africa. This is according to Zimkhita Buwa, the newly appointed chief executive of Quintica South Africa, the market leader in service experience management, enabling businesses across the Middle East and Africa to evolve digitally.

For almost 20 years, Buwa has been a trailblazer in the innovation and digital space, working her way up from SAP business intelligence analyst at an African-based energy group, to chief operating officer at a well-known software development house, and later becoming head of intelligent business applications core practice at a global systems integrator and managed services provider for hybrid IT. Since 2016, she has served on the board of Silicon Cape, a non-profit organisation that promotes technology entrepreneurship in the Western Cape. Her numerous accolades include winning the Techwomen Emerging Leader and MTN Outstanding Women in ICT awards, as well as being nominated for the Digital Female Awards in the category of Global Hero, representing women who follow diverse global goals and shape the world around them with their digital mindset. Now, she will be leading a local tech business focused on automation in a digital-first business world. The new chief executive believes it is crucial for organisations, particularly tech companies, to have women in leadership roles both from a business perspective and to accelerate gender equality. “After all, it is 2021 and businesses need to move with the times if they want to succeed,” she says.

She notes that gender diversity in executive teams increases the likelihood of financial outperformance by 25% and that privately held tech companies headed by women achieve 35% higher returns on investment. Quintica chairperson Allan Cawood says: “If you consider the transformation agenda in South Africa, whether it’s the economy, black economic empowerment or bringing women into businesses, these are business imperatives today. I believe that any company that wants to not only succeed, but lead in the South African economy, needs to prioritise this.” He adds that Quintica was founded on the ethos of ‘big things, great people’. “Our transformation has evolved beyond a gender and race lens to recognise capability delivery, something which Zimkhita has proven over the course of her 17-year career where she was entrenched in some of South Africa’s – and the world’s – foremost tech companies, not to mention her involvement in the African tech ecosystem in her personal capacity. With Quintica uniting technology and human capability to accelerate business outcomes, I see her appointment as the beginning of our next evolution. Her history with giants in the tech industry, coupled with her experience, have positioned her to step into a local business to provide the diversity in thinking needed to take Quintica forward.”

In her new role, Buwa hopes to empower emerging businesses, enable transformation, and get big business to support local businesses. “By focusing on those outcomes, living out our purpose, being obsessed with our clients, continuously exploring new technologies, as well as how we drive new services to clients, I think there’s an opportunity for Quintica to achieve significant results,” she says. She will also continue to empower other women and drive transformation not only within Quintica, but the ecosystem too. “Women empowerment is part of my DNA. It’s what I've lived and breathed throughout my career, so I'm not about to stop now,” she says. “Quintica is a champion of diversity, and we will scale this through initiatives such as skills development via our internship programme, enterprise development, and supplier development. Essentially, it’s about continuing the work that I’ve been doing, before ‘women in tech’ became a buzzword.” Quintica’ s annual internship programme has seen young women being given the opportunity to not only enter the industry but also receive the training they need to succeed, with the female participants typically outnumbering the males. Buwa shares that Quintica doesn’t just offer an internship programme, it crafts out a development path for each participant.