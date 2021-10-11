Woolworths seeks to hire 100 digital specialists

RETAILER Woolworths has announced that it wants to hire more than 100 specialists to take the company’s digital strategy forward. The company said it expected changes in the country's retail sector and customer shopping behaviour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The group said it was looking for talent in product management, user experience, and user-interface design expertise, scrum masters, as well as technical and design leads. Woolworths head of online and mobile, Liz Hillock, said the company invested in its digital space in the country. “Over the last three years, we have invested more than R1 billion in our digital capabilities in South Africa, providing new and innovative experiences that meet evolving customer needs and that differentiate us in the market. We’re now accelerating this investment to support the exponential growth of our digital channels. We’ve adapted the way we’re structured to ensure we can innovate at speed and scale,” she said.

She said retailers were investing in their technology to ensure they were structured to respond competitively. “We’re now accelerating this investment to support the exponential growth of our digital channels. We’ve adapted the way we’re structured to ensure we can innovate at speed and scale," said Hillock. Hillock said the Woolworths digital team has worked on innovative projects recently. One of the projects included a virtual try-on for beauty and virtual beauty consultations.

“We’re experimenting, learning, and iterating to ensure we constantly optimise our services while exploring and utilising the latest technologies and services. “We are now looking for the best, most curious minds in the country to join us on this journey to build Woolworth's quality digital services,” she said. For more information, Woolworths said candidates can visit its LinkedIn page.