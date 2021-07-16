Workers claim Apple 'discouraging' them to work from home - report

As Apple plans to reopen offices three days a week starting early September, there are reports that the tech giant is allegedly discouraging employees to work from home. In a company Slack channel, nearly 10 Apple employees said they were resigning due to the hybrid work policy, or knew of others who'd been forced to quit, reports The Verge.

The Apple channel on team communication app Slack has more than 6,000 members. "Apple employees say it's harder than ever to get remote work requests approved after the company rolled out a new hybrid model," the report mentioned. Apple declined to comment .

An earlier internal employee survey had revealed that respondents wanted the option to work from home, callling for flexible options. Nearly 90 percent of respondents said they "strongly agree" with the statement that, "location-flexible working options are a very important issue to me." Employees defined "location-flexible" as the option to work from home indefinitely.

The survey was done on a Slack channel for employees to discuss remote work. Apple has started to reopen its headquarters and other offices globally. The company said that most workers will be asked to come in to the office on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, with the option of working remotely on Wednesdays and Fridays.