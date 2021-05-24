World Tourism Organisation collaborates with Google to help the tourism industry

In an effort to help the global tourism recovery, the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) and Google have signed a new agreement to work together. They plan to lead tourism’s recovery through innovation, education and market intelligence.

According to UNWTO, the new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) builds on past co-operation between the UN specialised agency for tourism and Google.

“With destinations in some parts of the world looking to restart tourism, the new partnership will focus on harnessing the power of innovation, education, data and market intelligence to drive sustainable and inclusive recovery,” said UNWTO.

The two organisations plan to host training for Destination Management Organisations (DMOs), using a new Capacity Building Curriculum developed by Google.

“These sessions will empower destinations to switch to digital, with the training adapted to reflect their specific circumstances and the unique challenges every destination currently faces,” the company said.

It said the new capacity-building curriculum would also complement existing joint initiatives, and a data-sharing agreement for Google’s Travel Insights to power a portion of the UNWTO’s tourism recovery tracker.

“The Tourism Accelerator Program, designed by Google in partnership with UNWTO, will also be scaled up globally. A pilot program launched across EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) in 2020 showed the value of working with policymakers to put digital at the heart of their tourism recovery plans and the benefits of upskilling DMOs so they can make effective use of data and market intelligence,” UNWTO said.

According to the company, the partnership would go beyond empowering destinations and businesses during the immediate recovery phase.

“Under the agreement, Google will provide ongoing support for several UNWTO’s leading initiatives, including Startup Competitions designed to promote and support innovation across the sector,” it said.

UNWTO secretary-general Zurab Pololikashvili said: “The strong partnership between UNWTO and Google will help put innovation and digital at the centre of tourism’s recovery. By working together, UNWTO and Google will empower destinations, businesses and tourism workers to realise the power of data and market intelligence, both increasingly important as global tourism looks to restart and recover.”

Google’s managing director for Travel Partnerships, Gianni Marostica, said: “We’re honoured to be working alongside UNWTO in this vital effort to support the global tourism sector on its path toward broader economic recovery. Both policymakers and businesses must have the tools and insights they need to reconnect with travellers in a digital environment.”

The company said in the future, it would continue partnering with Google in joint research projects related to tourism.

“The results will further establish both parties as thought leaders and provide governments, destinations and businesses with the trusted data and insights they need to guide tourism towards recovery,” it said.