Young entrepreneur takes ICT sector by storm

YOUNG entrepreneur Lethabo Mokone is making waves in the ICT sector. Mokone's company, Makwa IT, recently joined the group of ICT companies to be awarded the Cisco Gold Partnership, making the company the first local black/youth-owned company to achieve this status.

Established nine years ago, the company has employed 40 staff members. Makwa IT is a company that solves technological challenges for its clients. Cisco describes itself as a worldwide leader in IT and networking. “We help companies of all sizes transform how people connect, communicate, and collaborate,” it said. To be awarded the Gold Partnership means: “You provide broad expertise across enterprise networks, collaboration, a data centre, and an IP Next-Generation Network. As a Gold Partner, you demonstrate a measurably high level of customer satisfaction,” Cisco said.

As the founder and chief executive Mokone’s role is to find solutions whether it's innovation in mobile money, fraud, security, data storage, or the importing of and setting up of IT hardware and software. “As a young African I am inspired by the new crop of business owners who are emerging from our continent, there is an incredible class of problem solvers who are putting our continent on the map,” said Mokone. Mokone has blue chip and financial services clients on his books.

According to Mokone, his passion for technology and computers turned his company into one of Africa’s most sought-after ICT firms in less than 10 years. He said during the lockdown, the company provided solutions to many businesses to remain fully operational despite the global shutdowns. “Digital transformation became an even bigger necessity the minute most businesses moved to work from home, and this is where the business support leaped the stars by providing the latest technology services to ensure companies experience little to no downtime within their businesses, soon after COVID-19,” he said.