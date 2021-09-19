YouTube is searching for South African creators

YOUTUBE has announced that the YouTube NextUp programme will be available in Nigeria and South Africa. The programme is an opportunity for creators to take their content creation to the next level. Twenty creators with eligible channels will be selected to win a production stipend of $1 000 (about R15 000) to be used for the acquisition of production equipment to advance their YouTube careers.

The selected creators will also have the opportunity to attend a week-long intensive “Creator Camp”, learn new skills and access support by the YouTube partnerships team. The YouTube NextUp programme is available to creators who are committed to advancing their YouTube careers and producing fresh and compelling content. Eligible channels for selection into the YouTube NextUp programme should have 10 000 to 100 000 subscribers and at least three pieces of original and native video content uploaded in the past three months.

Channel accounts must be compliant with the YouTube community guidelines and have no strikes. Participation in other YouTube creator master classes is also a basis for acceptance. “We believe that the next generation of successful creators are already honing their skills on YouTube,” says Addy Awofisayo, YouTube Content Partnership in Sub-Saharan Africa. “We are excited that the YouTube NextUp programme will help take creators to the next level in their YouTube careers, enabling them to develop whole new genres and online experiences for audiences around the world.”

Applications for the YouTube NextUp programme are open. To apply for YouTube NextUp, each creator must submit an entry form with the video they are most proud of and that best represents their technical production skills, creativity and storytelling ability. They also need to answer either of these essay questions in 200 words or less: “Why should you be selected?”, “How do you collaborate with other channels?” or “What are your plans for the next two years?” Judging will involve the evaluation of the creator’s submitted video and essay.