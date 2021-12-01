YouTube kicks off Africa Creator Week to showcase talented people from across the continent

YouTube launched the second edition of Africa Creator Week which showcases and support content creators from across the continent, on Monday. Th event say the organisers, is part of YouTube’s commitment to nurture black creators and artists as part of the #YouTubeBlack Voices programme.

It offers a variety of activities to celebrate and support creators on the continent. Highlights of the week-long programme include three motivational creator talks and a master-class focused on teaching creators how to diversify their revenue streams and increase their income. The event will be facilitated by popular Nigerian Youtuber Taiwo Aina, Kukuwa Fitness, a Kenyan creator, and DEFINING Media, the renowned South African lifestyle filmmakers. There will also be a storyteller video series, Stories Behind the Storytellers, which will spotlight the journeys of nine top African creators who are growing their fandom (fans) through inspirational stories.

The nine storytellers are Fashion Wizadry (Kenya), Alex Methange (Kenya), Mandi Sarro (Kenya), Miss Techy (Nigeria), Sisi Yemmie (Nigeria), Sisi Yemmie (Nigeria), Financial Bunny (South Africa), Nozibele Qamngana (South Africa) and Reggie Mohlabi (South Africa). Lecturer and psychiatric epidemiologist at Makerere University College of Health Siences, Dr Ethel Nakimuli-Mpungu will spearhead a conversation on mental wellbeing. YouTube Creator Marketing Manager Adetutu Laditan said Africa was replete with inspiring storytellers.