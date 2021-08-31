YouTube Shorts Fund offers creators a chance to get their share of $100m

Creators of YouTube Shorts can now receive their share of a new $100 million (R1.47 billion) YouTube Shorts Fund as a reward for creating exciting and engaging content on the platform. The fund will be distributed to eligible creators each month as a bonus payment, based on their content’s performance in the previous month. The distribution will take place over 2021-2022.

Creators can receive up to $10 000 (R147 913) based on viewership and engagement of their Shorts content. To qualify, channels must meet the minimum eligibility requirements, refreshed each month. According to YouTube, The Shorts Fund is a step towards building a monetisation model for Shorts on the video platform. YouTube Shorts creators can try these six tips to create on the platform:

1. Spice up your video with music Add music to your Shorts by tapping the Add Music icon at the top and selecting one of the preset songs. Creators can also add audio from other YouTube videos into their YouTube Shorts video. 2. Adjust the speed of your video to suit your idea

By adjusting the speeds of the videos, creators can produce videos that have slow-mo or sped-up effects. 3. Add text to your video Various text styles are available on YouTube and they can be modified with varying colours, alignments, widths and other options from the Next screen.

4. Import videos from your phone's gallery Creators can record your videos using the Shorts camera, as well as upload videos from gallery. It's as easy as clicking on the gallery button at the bottom left corner of the record screen, choosing a video, editing the video, adding commentary or music and then uploading. 5. String multiple video clips together

With the multi-segment camera on YouTube Shorts, you can string multiple video clips together. To do this, release the record button while shooting to pause the video, and resume recording by pressing the record button again. 6. Make your video eye-catching with video filters Content creators will be able to switch to varying filters in the recording and editing screens within the Shorts camera. Filters enable users to color correct footage or change the look & feel of a video.