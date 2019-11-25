It was a week of storytelling gold as filmmakers showcased their work at the Joburg Film Festival.
On Saturday, the awards gala dinner took place to honour the work of the creative minds in the arts industry.
Hosted by actress Dineo Langa, the evening saw the stars come out to play and celebrate each other.
"The festival has been a tribute to the power of storytelling. Our City of Gold has hosted diverse stories from around the corner as well as across the world. Bringing established and award winning filmmakers next to the next generation of up and coming film makers.
We know the Joburg Film Festival has laid a solid foundation from which our industry will continue to grow," said MultiChoice Group's Yolisa Phahle.
The festival's jurors which included Florence Masebe and Zakes Mda honored the work of the filmmakers and the inaugural Multichoice Group awards also honored storytelling excellence.