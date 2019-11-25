African storytellers strike gold at Joburg Film Festival









It was a week of storytelling gold as filmmakers showcased their work at the Joburg Film Festival. On Saturday, the awards gala dinner took place to honour the work of the creative minds in the arts industry.

Hosted by actress Dineo Langa, the evening saw the stars come out to play and celebrate each other. "The festival has been a tribute to the power of storytelling. Our City of Gold has hosted diverse stories from around the corner as well as across the world. Bringing established and award winning filmmakers next to the next generation of up and coming film makers. We know the Joburg Film Festival has laid a solid foundation from which our industry will continue to grow," said MultiChoice Group's Yolisa Phahle. The festival's jurors which included Florence Masebe and Zakes Mda honored the work of the filmmakers and the inaugural Multichoice Group awards also honored storytelling excellence.

Florence Masebe Picture: Supplied

"Some of the recipients are new and others have been telling stories for decades. All deserve to be recognized for their talent, tenacity, originality and passion. We have to develop the next generation of African storytellers.

We look forward to seeing the new generation of filmmakers work taking its rightful place among the local and international films at the festival in future. Together we have the opportunity to do great things for our economy through film-making," said Phahle.

The Nguni Horn awards recipients included a special recognition award for producer Richard Green and Youth and Audience Development winner Malefetsane Masitha.

Penny Lebyane Picture: Supplied

"We have worked with some amazing talent and invested in the industry. Joburg is in my DNA, we've made great films here. We have so many great stories to tell," said Green.

Performances from Zoe Modiga, Napo Masheane and Mafikizolo kept the audience entertained.

Best African Film went to South Africa's Flatland with a special mention given to Rwanda's Our Lady of the Nile. Best Film went to the international Rocks.

The MCG awards honored Emerging Storyteller to the producers of the the Oscar nominated local film Knuckle City. Global storyteller went to Deon Meyer and the main award for the night Legend Award went to South Africa's iconic Gcina Mhlophe.

"With this award I want to honour Enoch Sontonga, Gerard Sekoto, Mama Nojali. I call those spirits as I stand here tonight. I honour Violet Dube and Credo Mutwa heavyweight Storytellers."

The festival saw 60 films from 16 countries showcased across the province. The festival ended on Sunday.