The man who allegedly plotted to assassinate President Jacob Zuma and members of the Gupta family will have to wait until November to hear his fate.

Elvis Ramosebudi’s trial was postponed in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court yesterday as magistrate Collen Matshitse granted the defence’s request to prepare for trial. He also gave it the opportunity to give notice of the objection of the charge sheet before October 6.

Advocate Motebang Ramaili, Ramosebudi’s legal representative, said he didn’t have sufficient time to consult with his client and requested more particulars on the charges his client was facing.

Prosecutor Johan Badenhorst said the State was ready to proceed and witnesses were ready to testify.

The accused is charged with inciting and conspiring to commit murder by claiming to have R60 million to fund the killing of prominent business people, top public servants and cabinet ministers.

Ramosebudi is accused of hatching a plot to assassinate Zuma and several ministers.

The trial was expected to proceed yesterday, but Ramosebudi’s legal representatives asked for a postponement after the State added another charge.

Ramosebudi was arrested in April this year and appeared at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court in May, where he was granted R3 000 bail.

His alleged plans were halted by the Hawks last year after they intercepted communication that revealed details of the alleged plot.

The “hitlist” included former Eskom board chairperson Ben Ngubane, former Eskom chief executive Brian Molefe, former public protector Thuli Madonsela, former MP Vytjie Mentor, Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane, Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Des van Rooyen, former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas and Zuma’s son Duduzane.