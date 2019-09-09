ANC Limpopo branches demand reinstatement of two leaders implicated in thw VBS report. Picture: Dimpho Maja/African News Agency(ANA).

Johannesburg - ANC members from Peter Mokaba Region in Limpopo on Monday called for the reinstatement of two members implicated in the VBS report. According to Peter Mokaba regional spokesperson Jimmy Machaka, Florence Radzilani was elected as the provincial deputy chairperson of the ANC and Danny Msiza was elected as the provincial treasurer before they were removed from office.

“We call for the ANC to allow our members to come back to the office for the simple reason that since they were told to vacate the office the party has never charged them, despite the fact that the integrity committee is saying that they brought the organisation into disrepute,” Machaka said.

“What we are saying is that in terms of the constitution of the ANC, if any members committed misconduct the party have a period of six months to take that member through a disciplinary process,” he added.

He also called on equality and consistency when dealing with disciplinary matters.

“The recusal of Danny Msiza and Florence Radzilani emanate from a Terry Motaung Report, but there are some members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) whom are also sitting with the reports and nothing has happened to them,” he said.

“The worst case scenario is the KZN one where the deputy chairperson of the ANC, comrade Mabuyakhulu is criminally charged but he has not been subjected to vacate office,” he added.

Peter Mokaba regional chairperson and Capricorn District Mayor John Mpe condemned the chairperson of the integrity commission for conspiring and campaigning for the removal of mayors from different districts.

“Imagine a chairperson of an integrity commission marching against a mayor, where is integrity when a chairperson, a very old man who is supposed to show direction is marching with requesting people on the street to march for the removal of the mayor,” Mpe said.

“As we speak now, that commission have no integrity, because the chairperson has shown biasness,” he added

