Sentencing proceedings have begun in the Baby Daniel trial.

Jail has been recommended for the mother whose negligence caused the gruesome death of her 3-year-old son as sentencing in the Baby Daniel case began. Providing expert testimony on Tuesday morning at the Johannesburg High Court during the sentencing hearing, social worker Luzette Botes said that although Maryke Cloete*, Baby Daniel's mother, was "truly remorseful" after the death of her son, the expert believed that it would be in the interest of justice for the negligent mother to face a prison term.

Cloete and her former live-in lover Timothy Naidoo* were convicted in December for the brutal June 2016 death of Baby Daniel.

Naidoo was found guilty of murder and child abuse, while Cloete, 30, was convicted on two counts of deliberate child neglect, which Judge Collin Matshitse said caused the death of her son.

This comes as the social worker detailed a shocking orgy of drug, alcohol and physical abuse, which Botes said caused a traumatic environment for her children.

Botes said her reasons for asking for a jail term was that Cloete had ample opportunity to rescue her then three children from what the mother called an abusive home, but failed to do so.

"Even after Baby Daniel's death, Cloete contacted Naidoo and went back to live with him with their baby daughter. There was a willingness and tolerance to take the good with the bad," Botes testified, reading from the assessment report she did on Cloete.

Baby Daniel met a brutal death in June 2016 when he was submerged into boiling hot, bathtub water, and suffered debilitating burns to 60% of his tiny body surface.

Expert testimony during the trial shows that, at the time of his harrowing death, the little boy had suffered shocking injuries caused by years of systemic abuse from his parents, including 15 applications of torturous blunt force traumas, a broken elbow and fractured femur.

It is this pattern of abuse over a two-year period which social worker Botes said Cloete not only failed to prevent, but did not rescue her children from.

Asked by Cloete's attorney Mario Coetzee whether correctional supervision would not be a better sentence than imprisonment, seeing as the social worker said Cloete was remorseful and could be rehabilitated, Botes refuted the attorneys assertions.

"There is a justice requirement for her son that cannot be made by just a slap on the wrist," the social worker emphasised.

Another of Botes's recommendation was that Cloete's parental rights and responsibilities be suspended until after she receives therapeutic support and the attendance of a structured parental programme to gain skills on how to best care for her three remaining children.

Cloete's oldest son, who is still in primary school, lives with his biological father from the mother's previous relationship.

Cloete has two children with child killer Naidoo, with both minors placed at a child youth centre pending the outcome of a custody case.

Ghastly details of substance abuse was also detailed in court by the social worker, with hard drugs such as meth being prevalent in Cloete and Naidoo's relationship.

Naidoo's advocate Mpho Nemaunzeni said he would call one witness to testify on behalf of his client.

State prosecutor advocate Steve Rubin said he would also call a solitary witness.

The trial continues.

@khayakoko88