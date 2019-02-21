THE cast of Aunty Merle: The Musical will stage one last laugh for the audience at the Joburg Theatre on Sunday

If you haven’t yet had a piece of the Aunty Merle action, Sunday is your last chance to catch her and her South African sayings and ‘Merlisms’. After three sell-out seasons in Cape Town and several Fleur du Cap nominations, Aunty Merle will sashay onto the Mandela Stage at Joburg Theatre for the last time this weekend.

Audiences can expect a world-class production that merges music and comedy with a truly South African flavour and mix of characters - from Aunty Merle’s doting husband, Dennis (Royston Stoffels) to Merle’s only daughter (Tracey-Lee Oliver) who is getting married to a good-looking white chap and Lydia Majola (Tankiso Mamabolo), Merle’s helper for years who enjoys a daily cup of tea ‘from Merle’s hands’.

MARC Lottering as Aunty Merle. Picture: Lindsey Appolis

Written by Marc Lottering and directed by Lara Foot, the musical comedy boasts a talented South African cast including Tracey-Lee Oliver, Paul du Toit, Tankiso Mamabolo, Loukmaan Adams, Royston Stoffels, Gina Shmukler, Adrian Galley, Carmen Maarman, Zandile Madliwa, Sizwesandile Mnisi, Anzio September, Crystal Finck and Tashreeq de Villiers - accompanied by a live 8-piece band. Twenty-two original songs, with lyrics by Marc Lottering and Tarryn Lamb; musical direction by Alistair Izobel and choreography by Grant Van Ster, have earned the cast thunderous standing ovations.

