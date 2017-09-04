The Orlando Magistrate's Court has heard how four Joburg metro police department officers doctored an accident report form in an attempt to conceal taking a bribe.

This emerged during the trial of Thobile Baloyi, 31, Thapelo Masege, 31, Tebogo Lesiamo, 33, and Mbulelo Mhaka. Mhaka has since died, leaving the trio to face trial.

They stand accused of corruption and defeating the ends of justice after they allegedly accepted a R4 000 bribe following a 2014 accident in Orlando before tinkering with an accident report, which led to their arrests.

One of the people who testified was Superintendent Christopher Netshipepe, a JMPD internal investigations unit member, who told the court how the four were arrested.

“The three accused had recorded an accident on Thabo Mooki Street involving a Toyota Aygo and a Rea Vaya bus,” Netshipepe said.

“The report I got from the radio room was that the accident was not reported, but the accident room furnished me with a copy of the accident report form,” he said.

The superintendent, with 15 years' experience, said the report had several key omissions. “Officer Baloyi did not include all the details for the Aygo; he did not include the licence disc number,” he said.

Netshipepe said that with the lack of this information, the driver should have been issued with a ticket, been summonsed to appear in court, and his vehicle should have been impounded. The report lacked proof that any of those steps were followed.

Netshipepe called both drivers involved in the accident to verify whether an accident had taken place, but could only reach the Rea Vaya driver.

He said there were allegations that the Aygo was stolen.

“I went to Kliptown police station to verify whether it was indeed reported stolen, but was told the vehicle belonged to Southern Toyota, a dealership in Lenasia.”

He said he found the vehicle at the dealership, with no damage and a licence disc.

“An employee at the dealership told me the vehicle had been there for over seven days and was never involved in an accident,” he said.

The officer then went to Baloyi’s house to question him about the vehicle. Baloyi appeared shocked, but said Lesiamo would be able to provide him with further information regarding the accident.

Netshipepe said Lesiamo told him they could not meet.

“Baloyi then took me to Mhaka’s house because Mhaka checked the vehicles at the scene and discovered that it was stolen, with a case number in Florida,” he said.

Netshipepe said that after the accident, the accused allegedly negotiated with the driver of the Aygo, who told them to follow him to his Eldorado Park home, where he gave them R4000.

He said while questioning them, the three took him to a scrapyard in Zondi where an Aygo with the same registration number was found, but could not access the scrapyard.

“I had the three arrested at Orlando police station after I discovered that they failed to act on allegations that there were drugs in the vehicle, that it was stolen, and that they failed to arrest the driver and impound the vehicle,” he said.

Magistrate Mohammed Juma postponed the trial till October 30 to allow the defence to peruse the docket.