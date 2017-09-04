FASHIONABLE LADIES: MetroFM presenter Ntombi Ngcobo Mzolo. On the left is Funeka Sukazi, founder of Dejavu Clothing.

At its sixth annual event, Rock Da Shades Picnic introduced its first fashion partner, Dejavu Clothing, to showcase all things denim and white.

This event was held on Saturday to celebrate the arrival of spring.

Thirty-year-old founder of Dejavu Clothing, Funeka Sukazi, said her fashion line was inspired by the use of denim material and the colour white.

Sukazi, Rock Da Shades management and the City of Ekurhuleni all said it was exciting to host their first fashion brand marquee.

“I have always supported them and I like the turnout of people - and of course the idea of denim and white.

"Of course white is very clean and apparently flawless and it looks great combined with denim, which is timeless. Easy to dress up or down,” said Sukazi.

Sukazi, who specialises in couture and ready-to-wear fashion, was very excited to be the host guest at the event and to present six outfits detailed from waste pieces of denim and white material.

"We thought that we always drive or fly down to the Durban July to see such things. Why don't we introduce a bit of fashion here?"

Sukazi said those were the sentiments with which she was approached, and she agreed to partner the event.

More than 13000 people gathered at Dries Niemandt Park in Kempton Park and were entertained by live performances from Black Motion, Kwesta and Lady Zamar.

Surprise acts were Mafikizolo and Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye.

The marketing director of Rock Da Shades Entertainment, Gary Magagula, said the event was sold-out.

“This time around we decided to add a fashion element to the event. I think Funeka did a great job.

"She brought our theme denim and white alive, with garments for people who wanted to buy stylish and to get a personalised denim-and-white outfit.

“We had to look at the economic relevance, as well as local entrepreneurs, because from our side, we try by all means in our events to either partner or give business to people in our region.

"We first looked at who was doing great in that element of fashion, and within Ekurhuleni, Funeka came out tops,” he said.

“She has an international identity and she has been doing great, both here in Ekurhuleni and wherever she goes,” added Magagula.