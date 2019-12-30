In the past week there have been reports in several media outlets. The department said this was “fake news” and based on a change in 2016.
Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said on Sunday: “The department clarified the misunderstanding back then after some media platforms incorrectly reported on the issue. It seems the matter has since resurfaced and is being shared on social media as though it was new information.”
He said that instead of a change in the pass requirements in 2016, Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga made a special concession as part of a transitional arrangement after the implementation of the new Curriculum Assessment Policy Statements (Caps) in the senior phase schools.
Mhlanga said: “The concession applied only to Grades 7 to 9 learners who had passed all the requisite subjects, except for mathematics, to be promoted to the next grade. When promoted, these learners would be allowed to opt for mathematical literacy, rather than continuing with pure mathematics.”