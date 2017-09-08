FILE PICTURE: One of the events will be held at the Neighbourgoods Market in Braamfontein.

Africa's biggest digital innovation festival, Fak’ugesi, opened its doors to the public this week.

The 10-day event focuses on technology, creativity, collaboration and innovation from the continent.

This year’s theme is Brave Tech Hearts Beat as One and focuses on showcasing African technology.

The festival takes place at the Tshimologong Precinct in Braamfontein and will include seminars, talks, exhibitions, workshops, music, films, artists, games, innovation riots and hack-a-thons.

The festival is now in its fourth year and acts as a platform that brings together diverse digital and technology sectors.

Festival director Tegan Bristow said this year’s event promised to deliver an exceptional line-up that would bring tech innovation to people in a fun and accessible way.

“Some incredible highlights at this year’s festival will include the Fak’ugesi Conference, the hugely popular Making Weekend, as well as our annual Market Hack event at the Neighbourgoods Market in Braamfontein.

“We’re also thrilled to announce an exciting new curatorial partnership titled Fak’ugesi Beats, a beats, music and technology focus curated by We Heart Beat, who will go on to lead the festival finale Beats Bloc Party as part of their larger programme.”

Today will be the Digital Africa Exhibition opening and official festival launch. The Making Weekend Programme is all about skills development and exchange.

From September11-13, the Daring Curating debate will take place. Several industry experts will be discussing the issues around debating and curating Art and Technology in Africa.

Game developers will be the focus from September 13-16 with the programme A MAZE. Digital artists, entrepreneurs and activists from over Africa will share skills and ideas in the gaming media field.

The Fak’ugesi Conference will take place on September14 and the official Beats block party is on September16 to close the festival.

Tickets start at R350.