Drunk driving still appears at the top of the list of the main offences in the City of Joburg, with some 557 motorists being arrested. The statistics don't include arrests for muggings, which have become frequent in the Joburg CBD.

MMC for public safety Michael Sun said: “We work with the SA Police Service, so their arrests are not included in our statistics."

The CCTV cameras and control room were fully operational, he said, adding that a new safety initiative around the Bank City area would be announced next week.

Other arrests for the month of January include the possession of hijacked or stolen vehicles, possession of stolen goods, and reckless and negligent driving. In region E, which includes Alexandra and Sandton, 117 arrests of this nature were made, significantly higher than the other regions.

Some 2062 citations were issued, with over 178000 Aarto (Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences) notices issued for speeding, he said.

Combined, over 20000 vehicles were checked in January, leading to 84 arrests, 209 discontinued vehicles, and over 13000 citations issued.

Through the Buya Mthetho operations, 90 illegal electricity connections and 129 illegal water connections were removed.

Sun said some 45 disciplinary cases were being investigated within the metro police ranks, and 17 employees had been suspended or arrested.

“In order to police successfully, there can be no tolerance towards corruption as this cripples the entire department,” mayor Herman Mashaba said.

Though policing remains a provincial and national competency, within its limited mandate, the Joburg metro police were working hard to increase the levels of safety within our communities, Mashaba said.

Residents can report illegal activities to the following numbers:

Anti-corruption hotline: 0800 203 712;

Traffic management hotline: 080 872 3342;

JMPD emergency number: 011 375 5911 / 011 758 9620; and

Illegal dumping: 082 779 1361 - WhatsApp or SMS along with clear photos.