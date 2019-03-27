Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina. File Picture

Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina touted the city's financial performance, which has raised its capital expenditure (capex) budget from R2.3 billion to R6.5bn in two years, in ramping up what he called the "pro-poor agenda". This is despite the cloud of the alleged R112 million maladministration in the Lungile Mtshali project, which sought to build community parks in each of the city's 112 wards, and which opposition parties have accused the city's chief operations officer (COO) of corruption.

Masina was delivering Ekurhuleni's State of the City address on Wednesday in Germiston, where he lauded the city's clean audits, increased capex budget and reiterated the ambitious drive of building 100 000 new social houses by the year 2021.

"For the last financial year, the city funded its own capex -- a testament to our financial health and credibility," Masina enthused.

"The city has also received two unqualified audit outcomes with no unauthorised, irregular and fruitless expenditure, and a clean audit on performance information. This means that, having assessed the state of our finances, the Auditor General's judgement is that the city financial statements are fairly and appropriately presented, without exceptions, and in compliance with accounting standards," Masina added.

He stressed that this performance allowed the city to electrify 8 981 homes in informal settlements in the current financial year, which he said brought the total number of connections to 15 590 in 24 months.

The mayor also enthused about the 26 000 low-cost houses built over the last 24 months, saying that three "mega projects" yielding 50 571 units by 2021.

Masina named other developments around the city, which he said would help their lofty target of 100 000 homes by 2021

However, the opposition EFF held proceedings up at the start of the sitting by alluding to the city's COO Joe Mojapelo, who, the party said, was mainly to blame for the R112m project scandal.

The Star has reported on the Lungile Mtshali project, which was supposed to allocate R1m to each of the city's wards for community parks.

However, an internal probe, which Masina said was not properly convened, found that the project was rife with alleged looting.

Koketso Mojatau, the EFF leader in council, raised the matter of the city's COO, taking issue with the media interviews Mojapelo had been doing in what the EFF believed was a way for the embattled executive to clear his name.

Speaker Patricia Kumalo ruled that the speech was a special sitting, and that there would be other opportunities for the EFF to raise the concerns.

@khayakoko88