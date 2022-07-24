Bonang Matheba tells Arts, Culture and Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa he is useless and must find a new job

While celebratory messages were flooding in for Banyana Banyana after their striking victory in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) finals against Morocco, Queen B was spitting fire on the other side. Bonang Matheba who is known for her fiery energy has once again caused a stir on social media after coming after Sport, Arts, and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa as he was sharing his congratulations to the team on Twitter.

The popular media personality is not new to calling him out and telling him it like it is, so tweeps had already summoned her knowing she would not hesitate to clap back. Mthethwa had just shared a congratulatory message to the national football team when Queen B came at him guns blazing telling him that he had no place to celebrate what he did not cultivate. “It feels good for South African football to once again reach the pinnacle of continental football, for the first time since 1996. Indeed, it is coming home Mzansi.” tweeted Mthethwa.

Matheba responded to the tweet with a heated comment and said, “Because NOTHING has been done since 1996! Imagine the nerve!! Swooping in to celebrate a VICTORY you didn't cultivate!! Find a new job.” A few days ago Queen B demanded that the national women's team get paid more money after they won the WAFCON semi-final against Zambia on Monday night. Matheba suggested the minister award the players, rather than congratulating them on social media.

In his tweet, Mthethwa had hailed the women’s team claiming their victory was historic. “It is with a deep sense of pride that I congratulate the @Banyana_Banyana warriors on clinching a spot in the finals of the Women’s African Cup of Nations after defeating Zambia in the semi-finals. Your victory is a historic moment for women’s football in South Africa #WAFCON.” Matheba answered back and retweeted his post telling him that he should resign as the girls deserved money more than anything else, “Please. These girls deserve MONEY! Open. Your. Wallet. Akere you want an orchestra?!! So damn useless!! Resign.”