Mining giant Sibanye Gold has made a financial offer to relocate and build temporary structures for 167 impoverished mineworkers it expelled eight years ago.

The company has for years been involved in a legal battle to get the miners evicted from the Circle Labour Hostel in Kroondal, Rustenburg, which the company had been renting for about R100000 per month since 2009.

However, the occupiers refuse to leave, claiming the company still owes them pension funds since it fired them for taking part in an unprotected strike. At the time they worked for Murray & Roberts Cementation, which was later sold to Aquarius Platinum. Sibanye Gold has since bought Aquarius.

The employees, some of whom are foreigners, won the initial eviction case in 2009. However, an appeal by the company went into its favour and the court ordered the firm to find them alternative accommodation. Late last year, the company informed the miners to vacate the premises within 60 days, but this was also ignored.

The miners survive by hunting wild animals, and some have caught TB and shingles due to their living conditions.

Aquarius has since brought an application to the Randburg Land Claims Court to have the eviction enforced, and yesterday, it was the pre-trial conference at the same court in which the Rustenburg Local Municipality, provincial rural development and land affairs and Circle Catering and Accommodation had to discuss the relocations costs.

Mbuso Majozi, legal representative for Aquarius, said the company was willing to contribute R4100 per worker for relocation to a township 40km away, near Magaliesburg.

The municipality’s legal counsel, Edwin Tlou, said the 63.6-hectare location was a formalised township with 200 stands available, but it had gravel roads, bore-hole water and no flushing toilets.

Tlou maintained that despite these infrastructural challenges, the area was an ideal place as it was closer to job opportunities in Rustenburg and Gauteng. He said a decision on eviction discussions needed to be made speedily as the municipality stood to lose the land through land grabs.

“Currently, we are sitting with 4600 emergency evictions and we are struggling to find suitable land for these people,” said Tlou.

Aquarius’s R4100 pledge became a bone of contention, with some parties deeming it too little while others proposed up to R70000.

In his defence, Majozi said the company had incurred more than R5 million in providing accommodation, electricity and water to its former employees since 2009, and that it would appreciate contributions from the government.

“The company is doing this out of good faith. The government should come with contributions as it has a responsibility in this matter. They can’t say what we are contributing is not enough. They must also come to the party,” said Majozi.

Miners’ legal counsel, Advocate Johan Botha, said his clients would discuss the proposals and that some of them were willing to take between R25000 and R35000 compensation.

Aquarius is expected to make a decision on an offer at the end of this month.

