Crime experienced by households and individuals, aged 16 years and older, in South Africa has been decreasing, but hijackings and sexual offences have increased sharply, the Victims of Crime Survey 2016/17 report released by Stats SA revealed yesterday.

“Approximately 7% of households in South Africa were victims of crime in 2016/17 compared to about 9% of households in 2015/16. The estimated number of incidents of crime also decreased for many types of crime,” statistician-general Pali Lehohla said while releasing the report at StatsSA’s Isibalo House in Pretoria.

Housebreaking incidents decreased by 8%, home robbery decreased by 25% and theft of personal property decreased by 12%.

However, hijacking of motor vehicles and sexual offences increased sharply, by 93% and 110% respectively.

StatsSA cautioned that hijackings and sexual offences statistics should be used cautiously as they fall under the second level of quality of acceptable statistics due to the small number of respondents who experienced the crimes in this category.

“The number of households which experienced crime has declined percentage-wise, that is the reality. The only province where crime figures tended to increase is Limpopo as well as KwaZulu-Natal - the rest show a decline in experiencing crime, albeit very moderate declines,” said Lehohla.

An estimated total of 1.5 million crime incidents were experienced by about 1.2 million households in 2016/17.

Male-headed households had a greater percentage of victimisation compared to female-headed households.

While households headed by coloureds were the most likely to be victimised, households headed by black Africans were the least likely to be victimised by crime. - ANA