The latest legal case against former SABC boss Hlaudi Motsoeneng was just an attempt “to hit his pockets and hurt his family”.

It was also an attempt to block Motsoeneng from feeding and educating his children.

This was Motsoeneng’s submission through his legal counsel, advocate Thabani Masuku, in the Labour Court yesterday.

The hearing followed an application by the Solidarity trade union and Bemawu (Broadcasting, Electronic, Media and Allied Workers Union) for Motsoeneng to be held personally liable for the legal costs of the “SABC 8” employees.

The eight were fired from the public broadcaster last year for protesting against a ban on the showing and broadcasting of violent scenes on all the public broadcaster’s platforms.

The Labour Court later overturned their dismissals.

Yesterday’s proceedings were held to determine who should be held responsible for the costs for a series of court applications.

In their papers, Solidarity and Bemawu wanted similar cost orders to be made against the SABC and its former group chief executive of news and current affairs, Simon Tebele.

Masuku told the Labour Court that his client was never cited in the main civil case by the “SABC 8”, nor had he been found to have ordered their dismissals during the main trial.

He also bemoaned an attempt by Solidarity and Bemawu to ask the court to make an adverse ruling against Motsoeneng based on comments he made in newspaper articles, in IOL and on YouTube.

Masuku was critical of both Solidarity and Bemawu’s case. He accused them of having deliberately ignored an affidavit made by Tebele.

In his affidavit, which was partly read out in court, Tebele said he personally took a decision to fire the “SABC 8” after consultations with the then acting chief executive, Jimi Matthews.

Tebele made another revelation when he said he had taken such a decision after obtaining legal advice from an independent law firm, the court heard.

Masuku contended that Solidarity and Bemawu had chosen to ignore Tebele’s main affidavit, as well as his supplementary statements, which were before the court.

Masuku was adamant that newspaper articles were inadmissible as evidence in court.

“According to the court directive, the latest court action was to determine who fired the ‘SABC 8’

“There is no evidence that Mr Motsoeneng was the decision-maker. That evidence cannot be found in the affidavit of Mr Tebele.

“The main applicants in the matter also want the court to prosecute Mr Motsoeneng on hearsay evidence, but newspaper articles are inadmissible in court,” Masuku argued.

The SABC also wanted Motsoeneng held liable for costs.

Counsel for the public broadcaster Phillip Mokoena SC, who is acting on behalf of the SABC’s interim board, painted a picture of the public broadcaster as being in a state of chaos prior to the appointment of the interim board.

Mokoena told the court that senior managers, including Motsoeneng and former chief financial officer James Aguma, had acted on their own accord and had undermined the governance policy of the SABC.

He said this was due to the absence of a fully and lawfully constituted board of the SABC, which is legally charged to make milestone decisions on behalf of the public broadcaster.

Mokoena argued that if costs were to be made against the SABC, it should be a minimal 10% and that Motsoeneng and Tebele should split the 90% costs order between them.

But Tebele surprised the court when he said the court should hold Motsoeneng liable on the “weight of the evidence by the main applicants”.

Judgment was reserved.