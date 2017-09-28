Joburg police are looking for the driver of a taxi who fled the scene of a horrific accident that killed eight people on the M1 yesterday.

In a separate taxi crash in Houghton, a passenger died from severe injuries after a vehicle allegedly skipped a red traffic light.

In the first accident, the taxi was travelling from Zimbabwe towards Joburg when one of its tyres burst, causing the driver to lose control. The taxi crashed into the concrete barrier and rolled several times.

Two men, three women and a two-year-old boy died on the scene, while two passengers later died in hospital of extensive injuries.

Joburg metro police department spokesperson Superintendent Edna Mamonyane said that at the time of the accident on the north-bound M1 near the Buccleuch interchange in Midrand, a passenger took over from the taxi driver.

But after the accident, the passenger disappeared. The original driver was among the fatalities.

Police are looking for the passenger driver, who disappeared before the local authorities arrived on the scene, Mamonyane said.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said a bloody scene had greeted paramedics.

Several bodies were found scattered nearby, while injured passengers were milling around. One passenger was trapped beneath the wreckage

Paramedics assessed the scene and found that five people, including a two-year-old boy, had died of multiple injuries.

The surviving passengers were assessed and treated on the scene, before being transported by various emergency services to nearby hospitals.

A critically injured patient had later succumbed to his injuries, Meiring said.

Mamonyane said the police were investigating seven counts of culpable homicide and, once found, the passenger driver would also be charged for fleeing the scene of the accident.

After hearing about the crash, which caused major traffic congestion on the highway, Premier David Makhura hastened to the scene.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased who lost their lives in this tragic accident,” the premier said.

Makhura appealed to drivers in the province to be extremely cautious on the roads and to ensure that they obeyed the traffic laws.

In the other accident yesterday morning, a taxi collided with a car in Houghton. According to Netcare 911, when the two vehicles collided, the taxi overturned and landed on its roof.

Joburg metro police said preliminary investigations indicated that one of the vehicles had skipped a red traffic light.

“Paramedics from various services attended to 17 people on the scene who sustained moderate to severe injuries.

“An unidentified woman passenger in the minibus taxi, aged about 30, died as a result of her injuries,” said Netcare 911 spokesperson Nick Dollman.

Both accidents are being investigated.

@Zwane_2li2ls