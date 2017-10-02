IN THE BEGINNING: Murendeni Mafumo during the Social Innovation Festival as part of the Red Bull Amaphiko Academy in Mamelodi, Pretoria East, in May.

Describing Murendi Mafumo’s latest venture involving macadamia nuts shells and water filtering is a challenging one, even for Mafumo.

“How would you describe it?” he asked, as he searched for all the right words to explain a mechanism that filters water with the aid of macadamia nut shells.

The 31-year-old, Yale-educated entrepreneur and founder of Kusini Water has designed a solar-powered water purification system that will provide clean, safe drinking water to rural communities across South Africa.

ALL CLEAN: An example of the water cleared of impurities.





After a round of successful test piloting, the mobile system was officially launched in eMalahleni West last week. In a time of great concern over South Africa’s water crisis, Mafumo hopes that this launch is just the beginning.

Mafumo grew up in a township in Limpopo. He attended a technical school, and developed an insatiable interest in science, chemistry in particular.

“I think the mistake that my mother made was when I was about 13 or so, she bought a set of encyclopedia books called The Young Scientist, which turned our house into a laboratory,” he said.

His favourite of the set was the second book, All About Water.

Mafumo eventually studied chemistry at Cape Technikon before working at the city’s water and sanitation department. He moved to Joburg a few years later to work for the city’s water utility, Joburg Water, as a water scientist.

Living in two big cities offered some perspective on what most urban dwellers take for granted; accessibility to clean and safe drinking water.

“Where I come from most of the time it’s often women that carry water - it’s women that go collect water and carry it on their heads. They take a lot of time to collect the water, and it’s not often safe,” he said.

“I was working as a scientist coming up with all the solutions for Cape Town, and the solutions for Joburg, but, where I come from, really there’s a huge disconnect in terms of water access.”

Time spent studying as a Mandela Washington Fellow at Yale University in 2014 opened his eyes to new possibilities for rural areas.

“That’s where I got big inspiration for how to build water treatment systems for the future, based on off-grid power sources, renewable power sources and this new rising nanotech,” he said.

He also learnt the business side of things, taking classes at the Yale School of Management.

The purification system took more than a year to design. It is a mobile, solar-powered, plug-and-play unit made from locally-sourced material, each costing R250000 to make.

GIFTED ENTREPRENEUR: Amaphiko Social Entrepreneur Murendeni Mafumo, who has developed a water filtration system for use in informal settlements. Pictures: Luke Daniel





And, of course, there are the macadamia nut shells, also locally sourced thanks to a partnership with a farmer in Limpopo. Once the nuts have matured, they are separated from the shells and sold. The shells are typically thrown away, but Mafumo had other ideas.

“The shells are normally waste, so we take that waste, we crush it further, and we make it into a substance, which is a black substance, and then we package it into a filter.”

Mafumo chose extension 10 for the launch, because of how heavily impacted the area has been due to the scarce availability of safe drinking water. He currently plans to launch a new outlet every month and - he isn’t stopping at South Africa. He is in talks to make Zambia his next site, but as of now, the endeavour isn’t set in stone.

“We want to see 100000 of these units across the African continent,” he said.

He and his team have also set their sights on seawater, coming up with more cost-efficient ways of removing salt from water and making it drinkable.

“With our engineering, we believe that we will be able to bring down that cost and with better energy sources. We see a huge disruption that we are going to be causing in that space next year,” he added.